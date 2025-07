Atlanta selected Suero's contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

The right-hander inked a minor-league deal with Atlanta during the offseason and will join the big-league roster for the final game before the All-Star break. Suero pitched well in 33 outings for Gwinnett with a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 49:10 K:BB across 36 innings.