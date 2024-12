Atlanta has signed Suero to a minor-league contract, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

Suero, 33, spent most of the 2024 season at Triple-A Sugar Land in the Astros organization, posting a 2.66 ERA and 71:33 K:BB over 67.2 frames. The right-handed reliever holds a career 4.75 ERA and 25.4 percent strikeout rate across parts of six major-league seasons.