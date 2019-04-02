Parsons (1-0) was credited with the win Monday, working a perfect fifth inning in an 8-0 victory over the Cubs.

Starter Sean Newcomb ran up his pitch count and got the hook after four innings, and Parsons became the pitcher of record with the Braves already ahead 5-0. The 26-year-old had a great spring to win a spot on the 25-man roster, and while he has had one shaky outing so far, his 3:1 K:BB in 2.2 innings is solid. Given the turmoil in the Atlanta bullpen, if he continues to pitch effectively, Parsons should quickly work his way into a more high-leverage role.