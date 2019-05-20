Parsons was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Parsons will head back to the minors to free up a roster spot for Anthony Swarzak, who was acquired from the Mariners on Monday in exchange for Arodys Vizcaino (shoulder) and Jesse Biddle. During his most recent stint with the big club, Parsons allowed one run on four hits and three walks across three appearances (four innings).

