Parsons struck out one in a scoreless inning of relief to record his first hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

Entering the game in the eighth inning with two on and none out to protect a one-run lead, Parsons needed only eight pitches to punch out the first batter he faced and then induce a double play. The 26-year-old is quickly earning manager Brian Snitker's trust, and Parsons' 6:1 K:BB through 5.1 innings suggests he's capable of handling a high-leverage set-up role for Atlanta.