Braves' Wes Parsons: Promoted to big leagues

The Braves selected Parsons' contract from Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said following Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Reds that the team wouldn't require additional relief help ahead of Wednesday's series finale, but Atlanta apparently decided to reverse course. Parsons has split time between Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi this season and has made 13 of his 14 appearances as a starter, posting a collective 2.10 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 64.1 innings. He'll offer the Braves some length out of the bullpen but likely won't be in store for a long-term stay with the big club.

