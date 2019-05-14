Parson was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Parsons started the season in Atlanta but was sent down after recording a poor 10:8 K:BB and a mediocre 4.35 ERA in 10.1 innings. He's back up after throwing seven scoreless innings for Gwinnett and will likely fill a low-leverage role.

More News
Our Latest Stories