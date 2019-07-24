Parsons was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett following Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Parsons recorded one out and wasn't charged with any runs Tuesday, but he didn't pitch well as he allowed two inherited runners to score via two walks and a hit by pitch. The Braves are likely to call up another reliever to bolster their bullpen depth Wednesday.

