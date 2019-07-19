Parsons was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

The 26-year-old began 2019 with the major-league club, but was optioned after recording an ERA of 3.77 and a 12:11 K:BB over 14.1 innings. Since being optioned to Triple-A, he's amassed an ERA of 2.08 with a 41:15 K:BB over 43.1 innings. The right-hander should claim a place in the bullpen for now after Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint were optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves.

