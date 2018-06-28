Braves' Wes Parsons: Returns to Triple-A
Parsons was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Parsons was added to the 40-man roster and joined the Braves on Wednesday, and returns to Gwinnett after not appearing during the loss to the Reds. The 25-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 1.00 WHIP with a 61:21 K:BB over 64.1 innings with the Stripers in 2018.
