Parson was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

As expected, Parsons will journey back down to the minors after tossing five innings of relief against the Nationals on Thursday after Anibal Sanchez (calf) exited early. During that outing, he allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three. In a corresponding move, Adam McCreery was also sent down to Gwinnett while Chad Sobotka and Chad Bell were called up to the majors.

