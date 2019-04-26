Braves' Wes Parsons: Walks piling up
Parsons walked three batters and allowed one run in two innings of relief during Thursday's loss to the Reds.
After a promising start to the season, Parsons has had trouble finding the plate in recent outings. He's issued six free passes in 2.2 innings over his last three appearances, and his 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB through 10.1 frames on the year could have the right-hander on shaky ground the next time Atlanta needs to add fresh arms to its bullpen.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Chavis, Fletcher stand out
We got some good news and some bad news on the injury front Thursday, along with some low-owned...
-
Prospects: Kieboom goes the callup
He's not quite Vladimir Guerrero, but Carter Kieboom brings plenty of exciting skills to the...
-
Prospects Report: Life after Vlad
Vladimir Guerrero's impending arrival consumes all prospect talk for now, but Scott White has...
-
Waivers: Soroka, Verdugo shine
Chris Paddack was the standout rookie from Wednesday's action, according to Scott White, but...
-
It's Vladimir Guerrero time
The wait is over. Vladimir Guerrero is coming and should prove well worth the investment for...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal