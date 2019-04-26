Parsons walked three batters and allowed one run in two innings of relief during Thursday's loss to the Reds.

After a promising start to the season, Parsons has had trouble finding the plate in recent outings. He's issued six free passes in 2.2 innings over his last three appearances, and his 4.35 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 10:8 K:BB through 10.1 frames on the year could have the right-hander on shaky ground the next time Atlanta needs to add fresh arms to its bullpen.