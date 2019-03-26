Parsons will be on the Braves' Opening Day roster, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Parsons could hardly have had a better spring. He didn't allow a single home run in 15 innings of work, striking out 17 batters while walking just one. The 26-year-old has just five big-league innings under his belt but could stick with the team this year if the improved performance he showed this spring is here to stay.