Merrifield (finger) is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Reds.

After signing a one-year deal with Atlanta on Monday, Merrifield suffered an injury to his right finger in pregame warmups later that day when he was struck by an errant groundball. Atlanta is viewing Merrifield as day-to-day, but it's unclear if he'll be available for either contest of the twin bill Wednesday.