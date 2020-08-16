Smith (1-0) gave up a game-tying solo home run to Monte Harrison in the eighth inning Saturday, but wound up with the win as Atlanta came away with a 2-1 victory over the Marlins.

In just his third appearance of the season, Smith blew his first save in an Atlanta uniform, but he was still the pitcher of record when Adam Duvall answered with a blast of his own in the ninth. With Mark Melancon pitching extremely well so far, look for Smith to continue working in a set-up capacity rather than sharing in the save chances for his new team.