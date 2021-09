Smith allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out two in the ninth inning to blow the save against the Nationals on Thursday.

Lane Thomas tripled right away against Smith to open the inning, and the Nationals cashed in after a throwing error by Ozzie Albies as Albies tried to turn two. Smith has given up four runs in his last eight appearances, but his last blown save prior to Thursday was Aug. 11 and he's 31-for-36 in save situations this season.