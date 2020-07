Smith (illness) cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and can rejoin the team, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The veteran southpaw threw a side session back in Atlanta on Sunday and figures to require some time before reaching game readiness after missing summer camp with COVID-19. Manager Brian Snitker hopes Smith will be able to join the Braves on their next road trip, which begins Aug. 7, though an earlier return remains possible.