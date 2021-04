Smith walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his fifth save of the season in an 8-7 win over the Cubs.

The veteran southpaw continues to battle his control and has now walked seven batters in 10 innings, but he's only given up five hits and has fanned 15, helping to limit the damage. Smith is a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances to begin the season with a 3.60 ERA.