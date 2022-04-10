Smith recorded his first save of the season in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Reds, giving up a run on a hit and a walk while striking out one in one inning of relief.

Kenley Jansen threw 30 pitches in his Atlanta debut Friday and wasn't available, leaving closing duties in the hands of Smith. The southpaw wasn't exactly sharp but he did get the job done, not a surprising outcome after he racked up 37 saves in 2021. As long as Jansen is healthy however, Smith will mostly be relegated to setup duties and high-leverage spots earlier in games, limiting his fantasy appeal to leagues that score holds as well as saves.