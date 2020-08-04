Smith (illness) threw live batting practice Monday and is scheduled to throw a simulated game Wednesday, putting him on track to join the Atlanta bullpen this weekend, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

"Everything went well," Braves manager Brian Snitker said after Monday's session. "He threw the ball really well. It was good to get him out there. I think he threw 25 pitches. He was turning it loose. We got done what we needed to." While the team's rotation is in tatters, the bullpen at least appears close to getting back to full strength. Smith should slot immediately into a high-leverage role once he comes off the injured list.