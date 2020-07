Smith (illness) could be added to the active roster by next week, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

The southpaw reliever has so far only been able to play catch, but Atlanta expects that he'll be cleared for mound work very soon. Smith was quarantined with COVID-19 for most of July and was only able to join the team's camp Sunday. Atlanta's bullpen has struggled out of the gate with both Smith and Mark Melancon (back) yet to make their 2020 debuts.