Braves' Will Smith: Could see save chances
Smith will primarily work in a high-leverage setup role for Altanta, but manager Brian Snitker said he wouldn't hesitate to use the 30-year-old to close, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Mark Melancon is considered the team's primary ninth-inning option right now, and the new rule requiring a pitcher to face at least three batters would seem to prevent Snitker from using the southpaw Smith to face only one or two tough left-handed hitters to close out the ninth. Nonetheless, Smith had the better overall season of the two in 2019, and if Melancon falters, the free-agent signing would be next in line for closing duties.
