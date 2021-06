Smith (1-5) was tagged with the loss and a blown save Wednesday's against the Phillies after allowing two runs on one hit and one walk while fanning one across two-thirds of an inning.

Smith entered the game in the ninth inning with Atlanta holding a one-run lead, but he crumbled with just one out to go after surrendering a game-winning homer to Luke Williams. Smith has given up two homers over his last three outings, and he has given up runs in three of his last five contests as well.