Smith struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning during Thursday's extra-inning loss to the Phillies.

With Atlanta on the road, manager Brian Snitker elected to turn to his closer in a tie game against the top of Philadelphia's order rather than hold Smith back for a possible save situation later. The veteran southpaw responded by fanning Andrew McCutchen, Rhys Hoskins and Bryce Harper on only 14 pitches. Atlanta's bullpen depth will allow Sntiker to deploy Smith outside of closing situations on occasion, but he will be the team's primary relief weapon and should see the bulk of the save chances.