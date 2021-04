Smith allowed no hits and three walks while striking out three in the ninth to earn the save against the Cubs on Friday.

Smith has now put together three consecutive scoreless outings, and he earned his third save of the year in Friday's series opener. The southpaw has also been charged with two losses in his first eight relief appearances of the season and has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.29 WHIP with 12 strikeouts in seven innings this year.