Smith (0-3) allowed four runs on five hits and no walks in a third of an inning to take the loss against the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Smith had been dominant in his last six appearances, as he converted on all four of his save chances and allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five in six scoreless innings. However, he entered Thursday's contest in the ninth inning with the game tied at four runs and gave up three singles and two doubles to put him in line for the loss. While Smith's rough outing was discouraging, he still has good job security as Atlanta's closer if he can return to form in the near future.