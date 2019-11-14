Play

Smith signed a three-year, $39 million contract with the Braves on Thursday.

Despite receiving a qualifying offer from the Giants, Smith landed a three-year deal with Atlanta after recording 34 saves and a 96:21 K:BB in 2019. The contract includes a club option for 2023 worth $13 million. The 30-year-old will join Atlanta's crowded bullpen that includes arms such as Mark Melancon, Luke Jackson and Shane Greene, so it's unclear whether Smith will perform as a full-time closer in 2020.

