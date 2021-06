Smith gave up two hits and hit a batter in a scoreless seventh inning to record his 14th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Mets during the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

The veteran southpaw made things dicey by plunking James McCann following one-out singles by Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith, but the Atlanta closer escaped the jam. Smith has only blown one save all year, and on paper his 3.94 ERA is a little unlucky given his 1.08 WHIP and 40:10 K:BB through 29.2 innings.