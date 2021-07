Smith gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 19th save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Padres.

The veteran lefty did give up a two-out double to Wil Myers, but he got Victor Caratini to ground out to end the threat. Smith has converted three straight save chances and eight of his last nine dating back to June 13, posting a 1.29 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB through 14 innings over that stretch.