Smith allowed one run on one hit and two walks with one strikeout during the seventh inning to earn the save during Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader at Washington.

The left-hander struggled with his command and threw only 11 of 21 pitches for strikes as he gave up a run in his second straight appearance. Smith has surrendered two runs on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks across two innings through his first two outings of the season.