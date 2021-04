Smith struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

The veteran lefty hasn't exactly been untouchable to begin the season, getting charged with runs in four of his 10 appearances so far, but Smith has yet to blow a save and his 14:6 K:BB through nine innings is more encouraging than his 4.00 ERA. As long as he continues to get the job done though, the 31-year-old isn't likely to be challenged for his closing role.