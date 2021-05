Smith worked a perfect ninth inning to record his sixth save of the season in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Nationals.

The lefty needed only 12 pitches (eight strikes) to breeze through a trio of Nats that included Juan Soto and Trea Turner. Smith has yet to blow a save this season, and he sports a 3.00 ERA and 16:7 K:BB through 12 innings.