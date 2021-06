Smith struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 6-4 win over Miami.

Smith hadn't pitched since his first blown save of the year Wednesday when he allowed two runs versus Philadelphia. His return to action was a clean inning to protect a two-run lead. He's now 12-for-13 in save chances with a 4.56 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:10 K:BB across 25.2 innings. The process hasn't always been smooth, but the 31-year-old remains Atlanta's preferred closer.