Smith (1-4) pitched a perfect ninth inning and struck out two to earn the win Wednesday versus the Mets.

Smith kept the game tied at 4-4 in the top of the ninth inning, and Ronald Acuna hit a walkoff home run in the bottom half of the frame. The 31-year-old Smith has now gone six outings without a save, although that's more from a lack of close games in Atlanta's favor recently. The closer has a 4.50 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 24:8 K:BB and seven saves in 18 innings this year.