Smith pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Monday's 5-3 win over Washington.

After a so-so start from Charlie Morton, Atlanta's bullpen allowed just one hit over the last four innings of the game. Smith was able to close it out, and he remains a perfect 9-for-9 in save opportunities. He's had some shaky moments this year with a 1-4 record, 4.05 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 27:8 K:BB through 22 appearances.