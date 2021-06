Smith gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 15th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Mets.

The veteran closer has pitched three straight days and picked up saves each time, leaving him almost certainly unavailable Wednesday should Atlanta have another late lead. Smith is having a solid June overall, posting a 3.37 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 13:2 K:BB through 10.2 innings while converting six of seven save chances.