Smith notched his seventh save of the season Thursday against the Nationals after pitching a scoreless inning. He allowed one hit and struck out one.

Smith allowed a double to Ryan Zimmerman to begin the ninth inning, but he settled down quickly and retired Trea Turner, Yadiel Hernandez and Josh Harrison in a row to close things out -- despite having a runner on third with only one out. Smith has now gone 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season and has not allowed a run in any of his last five appearances.