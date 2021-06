Smith gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 16th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Reds.

The veteran closer has been locked in the last couple of weeks, reeling off seven straight scoreless appearances while going 5-for-5 in save chances with a 7:0 K:BB. The hot streak has lowered Smith's ratios to a 3.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP -- impressive for a reliever who had marks of 5.02 and 1.40 as late as May 13.