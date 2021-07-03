Smith gave up one hit and walked two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his 17th save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Marlins.

After loading the bases with one out, Smith was able to escape the jam by getting Jon Berti to pop out and Sandy Leon to fly out. The Atlanta closer was working for the second straight day, which might explain why he issued multiple free passes for the first time since April 16. Since the beginning of June, Smith has a 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 14.2 innings while converting eight of 10 save chances.