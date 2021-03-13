Smith has tossed two perfect innings while striking out three batters in his first two appearances this spring.

The 31-year-old is expected to begin the season as Atlanta's primary closer following the departure of Mark Melancon, despite the fact that Smith didn't record a save in 2020. Top southpaws often have a hard time holding down closer jobs as they're needed earlier in the game in high-leverage spots, but Smith's handedness is less of an issue in a bullpen that features two other tough lefties in A.J. Minter and Tyler Matzek. Chris Martin could also factor into the ninth-inning mix, but Smith has the pedigree after racking up 48 saves for the Giants in 2018-19. His 114:25 K:BB in 81.1 innings over the last two seasons is impressive, but he'll need to keep the ball in the park after serving up 17 homers over that stretch.