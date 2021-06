Smith racked up three strikeouts in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Dodgers.

Smith threw 11 of his 14 pitches for strikes to close out the victory. The 31-year-old gave up a run Thursday in a non-save situation, but he has now recorded scoreless innings in four of his last five outings. The closer has a 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 32:8 K:BB and 10 saves in 22 innings this year.