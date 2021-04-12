Smith (0-2) allowed one run on one hit, as he was handed the loss in Sunday's 7-6 defeat to the Phillies.

Smith entered in the ninth and let up a leadoff double to Alec Bohm to put himself in some early trouble. Bohm advanced to third on a ground ball to the right side and then scored on a controversial sac fly in which he was called safe at the plate despite video evidence showing that he missed home on his slide attempt. The Braves were unable to keep the game alive in the bottom half of the inning as Smith suffered his second loss of the year. The 31-year-old has sandwiched two saves in between his pair of losses, as he's had a bumpy start to the season with a 6.75 ERA through four innings.