Smith (0-4) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Mets after giving up one run on two hits while fanning two across one inning.

Smith pitched the ninth inning in a 3-3 game, but he allowed the game-winning run on a homer from Tomas Nido. Smith has gone 7-for-7 in save opportunities this season, but he hasn't pitched in such a situation since May 6 -- he owns an 0-2 record with an 11.25 ERA since then, giving up five runs on nine hits while posting a 5:1 K:BB across four innings since then.