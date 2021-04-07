Smith (0-1) failed to record an out and took the loss Tuesday, giving up one run on two hits and a hit by pitch in the ninth inning as Atlanta fell 6-5 to the Nationals.

Entering a tie game in the bottom of the ninth, Smith gave up a leadoff single to Victor Robles on his first pitch and plunked Trea Turner with his fourth, setting the stage for a Juan Soto walkoff single. The Atlanta closer looked very good in his first outing this season however, and Smith's high-leverage role is in no jeopardy after only one shaky appearance, especially with Chris Martin dealing with numbness in his fingers.