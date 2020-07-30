Smith (illness) threw off a mound Thursday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Smith has been progressing nicely in his return to throwing after battling COVID-19, and manager Brian Snitker said Thursday that his first mound work went very well. An official timetable for the southpaw's return hasn't been set, but he could be added to the active roster by next week if all goes well. He should slot into a high-leverage role out of the bullpen after Atlanta's bullpen has struggled to begin the season.