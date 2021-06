Smith recorded the save in the second game of a 1-0 doubleheader win against the Cardinals on Sunday, throwing a perfect seventh with two strikeouts.

Smith came in for the game's final inning and retired all three batters he faced to notch his 13th save of the season and protect a one-run lead. He's been a bit rocky thus far in 2021 with a 4.08 ERA but a 3.03 FIP suggests better appearances lie ahead.