Smith gave up a solo home run and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Dodgers.

The southpaw was taken deep by Albert Pujols in the ninth inning, but he was able to close out the contest. Smith has given up a run in two of his three appearances in June. He's now a perfect 11-for-11 in save chances despite a somewhat shaky 4.30 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 33:8 K:BB across 23 innings. He entered Sunday with a 2.04 FIP, so it's fair to say he's had some bad luck, It hasn't resulted in any risk to Smith's grip on the closer job.