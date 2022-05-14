Contreras went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 11-6 loss to the Padres.

The young backstop took Yu Darvish deep in the third inning to open the scoring for Atlanta. Travis d'Arnaud is playing well enough to keep the starting job behind the plate, but Contreras is showing he belongs in the majors on a full-time basis, slugging four homers in five starts since his promotion in late April while batting .375 (6-for-16) with seven RBI. Should d'Arnaud get hurt or slump, Contreras could become a fantasy asset even in shallow formats, and not just a DFS darling.