Contreras was informed Saturday that he won't be included on Atlanta's Opening Day roster, with the club instead keeping Alex Jackson as the backup catcher behind Travis d'Arnaud, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Contreras (1.089 OPS over 18 at-bats in Grapefruit League play) handily outperformed Jackson (.512 OPS in 28 at-bats), but Atlanta prefers the 23-year-old to play on an everyday basis at Triple-A Gwinnett rather than just once or twice a week behind d'Arnaud. If the historically injury-prone d'Arnaud should miss time at any point, however, Contreras could immediately leapfrog Jackson on the depth chart if Atlanta calls him up.