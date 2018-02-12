Braves' William Contreras: Gets non-roster invite to spring training
Contreras has received an invitation to spring training.
Contreras will attend spring training after slashing .290/.379/.432 at Danville in 2017 -- the 20-year-old catcher hit four home runs and drove in 25 RBI. Contreras will gain valuable experience facing major-league arms this spring, and should start the year at Low-A Rome given his success in the Rookie League.
